Williamstown pulls out wild victory over St. Marys in thriller

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Williamstown Lady Jackets remain unbeaten after defeating the St. Marys Lady Devils 51-48 in an overtime thriller.

Riley Landis led the Lady Jackets in scoring with 20 points while Faith Pickens added 12 points. The victory helps Williamstown move to 4-0 on the season.

The Jackets’ next game will be on the road against Wirt County on Thursday.

