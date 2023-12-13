Williamstown pulls out wild victory over St. Marys in thriller

Williamstown defeats St. Marys in overtime thriller.
By Josiah Schueneman
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Williamstown Lady Jackets remain unbeaten after defeating the St. Marys Lady Devils 51-48 in an overtime thriller.

Riley Landis led the Lady Jackets in scoring with 20 points while Faith Pickens added 12 points. The victory helps Williamstown move to 4-0 on the season.

The Jackets’ next game will be on the road against Wirt County on Thursday.

