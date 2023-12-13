Winner of America's Got Talent coming to Marietta for Christmas Concert Tour

MARIETTA, OH. (WTAP) - the winner of America’s Got Talent is coming to town!

Landau Eugene Murphy Junior will be in Marietta for a stop on his holiday concert tour.

He will be bringing Kamron Lawson with him. Lawson is a golden ticket winner, of “American Idol”.

Both men are from West Virginia. Landau is from Logan County and Cameron is from Raleigh County.

The event is Thursday, December 14th at 7:00 p.m. at Blennerhassett School.

Tickets are available online at wvsop.org and at the door

Ticket prices are $25, $35 and $50.

Senta Goudy, Dean of the Center for Community Engagement, shared on Daybreak that the Cline Twins will also be performing at the concert.

The Cline Twins made it to the semifinals for Season 17 for America’s Got Talent.

Becky McGinnis, the President of the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra Parkersburg, said that we’re lucky to be able to showcase West Virginia talent.

