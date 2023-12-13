Wood County delegate discusses interim committee meetings, legislative goals

Lawmakers heard updates from various government agencies and discussed ongoing issues in the state during the interim legislative committee meetings from Dec. 10-12.
By Chase Campbell
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Lawmakers heard updates from various government agencies and discussed ongoing issues in the state during the interim legislative committee meetings from Dec. 10-12.

Wood County Delegate Bob Fehrenbacher sits on several committees, including manufacturing and energy, economic development and tourism, and health and human resources accountability.

WTAP’s Chase Campbell sat down with Fehrenbacher to discuss his takeaways.

Fehrenbacher said a presentation about improved tourism in West Virginia as a whole made him think about potential ways to improve tourism in our area. “Frankly, if we can get some more support for Blennerhassett Island, that would be wonderful,” he said. “And increase the tourism dollars and the spend and the benefit to our businesses that come from tourists. So yes, I’d be very interesting riding the wave that West Virginia is seeing.”

Fehrenbacher also attended a DHHR-sponsored workshop on the current state of child welfare in West Virginia. Fehrenbacher said steps are being made to improve foster care and other areas related to child welfare. “For instance, one of the things they did is they’ve hired more CPS workers, child protective services workers,” he said. “So they can look after the children and frankly create facilities where those children that are wards of the state can be housed in a safe environment and they can have as close to a normal life as possible.

Fehrenbacher said another meeting focused on issues of substance abuse. He said he and other lawmakers talked about legislation they could introduce to help address that problems surrounding addiction. “Today, it is a crime to have a test strip to test for the presence of a substance like fentanyl in a drug,” he said. “That is considered drug paraphernalia. So we’re going to introduce a bill to reduce that.”

Fehrenbacher also talked about addressing issues of treatment and recovery in Wood County. “We have a lot of recovery residences,” Fehrenbacher said. “Well actually, we have a lot of treatment residences. We frankly could use more recovery residences. But we want the recovery residences to be, you know, well-run.”

Fehrenbacher said there need to be better systems in place to help people with addictions make it through recovery after receiving initial treatment.

Fehrenbacher said another priority for him in the next legislative session will be economic development. “One of the primary things the state needs to do is create jobs and reasons for people to stay, or frankly come to or come back to West Virginia.”

Fehrenbacher cited the planed WVUP Technology Center as an example of the sort of projects to encourage development he’d like to see more of.

