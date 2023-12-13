Wood County Society hosts sensory-sensitive shopping experience

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Society, a local organization that serves people with intellectual and developmental differences, put on a sensory sensitive shopping experience.

WTAP went to the Art From the Heart Shop to learn about the difference these kinds of events make.

This sensory-sensitive shopping experience doesn’t have the typical hustle and bustle you expect at stores during the holiday season.

Wood County Society Executive Director Brandon Gress said, “We try to strive to be sensory friendly. So what that means is we reduce the external stimuli that is in the environment…,”

That includes reduced lighting and sound.

Lori Corbin and Billie Lunduski, parents of Avery and Nora, said that this environment makes a big difference.

“You know, some kids go down the other aisle and walk off from you. Here it’s a safe environment. Quiet,” Corbin said.

“I don’t feel like I have to keep her contained or from bothering other people around in the store,” Lunduski said.

They described the experience as less stressful for them and more fun for their daughters. They said access to sensory sensitive shopping is especially helpful during the holiday season.

“It’s way busier out in the stores right now. I just actually went to Walmart with her yesterday in Marietta and that was…I was ready to be out of there,” Lunduski said.

This sensory sensitive event also supports Art From the Heart Shop, which supports Wood County Society’s Artbeat Studio, according to Gress.

“The Artbeat Studio is an inclusive community studio here at Wood County Society providing crucial art in the form of therapy through recycled and upcycled materials for adults with intellectual and developmental differences,” he explained.

Gress added that artists at the studio receive commissions for their art and can get contract employment there.

Art From the Heart Shop is open Monday through Friday from 8:30am to 4:30pm.

