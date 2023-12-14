500 hams donated to Washington County food pantries

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Marietta Community Foundation joined forces throughout the community to donate 500 hams to food pantries in Washington County.

The 500 hams were sourced from Warrens IGA, who worked together with Washington County “Harvest of Hope” to make sure they got delivered.

Courtney Wentz and Heather Allender with the Marietta Community Foundation talked about where the idea for the initiative came from and how it all came together

Wentz stated that the idea came from the issue of meat being one of the hardest things for food pantries to get was meat.

“It’s a lot easier to get a bunch of sides than it is a giant ham for your entire family, so when we were coming up with this project and trying to carry it out, we first started thinking about who we could work with to really help make this happen.

Allender spoke on how the joint venture came together.

“We needed the help of a local grocery store that we could just talk to somebody and get those ordered. Then we needed the help of somebody who already delivers to all of our food pantries to help us deliver that, and we needed the volunteers to get the hams off the truck. So, I mean, there were a lot of organizations and hands in this project, and we’re just thankful to live in such a generous community.”

The following food pantries received hams: Belpre Area Ministries Food Pantry, Beverly Waterford Food Pantry, Cutler (3-C) Food Pantry, Gospel Mission Food Pantry, Lowell Area Mission Basket (L.A.M.B), Lower Salem (Tri-County) Food Pantry, Greater Marietta Community Food Pantry, New Matamoras Food Pantry, Newport Food Pantry, The Salvation Army, Washington State Community College Food Pantry, and Western Washington County Food Pantry.

Allender added that the Marietta Community Foundation supports food pantries on a regular basis

“We’re here as a helping hand if there is a special need or if they’re experiencing some issues with donations or food supply, you know, we’re always here to help, so with the food pantry fund that we have here at the foundation, donations to that will go straight to our food pantries and support them when it’s needed.”

Throughout the year, MCF actively supports 16 pantries in Washington County through the Dominion Resources Food Pantry Fund, providing quarterly grants to ensure a consistent flow of resources.

Warren’s IGA, who helped supply the hams in the joint venture, is planning a Christmas concert on December 16th at 7:00 p.m. at the Elizabeth Sudgen Broughton Community Center on State Route 821 in Marietta.

Tickets are available for $25 and can be conveniently purchased at Warren’s IGA or by calling (740)-373-1518.

All proceeds from the event will directly benefit Washington County Food Pantries.

