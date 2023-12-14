Arts and entertainment events happening December 14th-17th across the Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Thursday, December 14th

Artist Display- Holiday Paintings by Penny Channell @ WesBanco

Belpre Holiday Lights @ Civitan Park

Holiday in the Park Lights @ Parkersburg City Park

Vinyl Remix Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

West Virginia Watercolor Society exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Photos with Santa 11:00am - 7:00pm @ Grand Central Mall

Library Christmas Party 3:00pm - 7:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

Movies at the Marietta Branch Library- ages 2-6 3:00pm - 3:30pm @ Marietta Public Library

Charitable Loom Along- ages 12+ 4:00pm - 5:00pm @ Marietta Public Library

Movies at the Marietta Branch Library- ages 7+ 4:00pm - 5:30pm @ Marietta Public Library

Family Book Club 4:30pm - 5:30pm @ Barlow Branch Library

Board Games at the Library for Adults 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

Book Club 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem

Christmas Sing Along with Marlee Hunt 6:00pm - 7:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

Holiday Movie Trivia Night 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

Now We’re Cooking 6:00pm - 7:00pm @ Wash Co Library- Beverly Branch

Old Time Jam Night 6:30pm @ Stuart’s Opera House

Landau Eugene Murphy performs 7:00pm - 9:00pm @ Blennerhassett Middle School

Victorian Christmas Tours 7:00pm - 8:45pm @ The Castle

Grand Funk Railroad 8:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre

Friday, December 15th

Artist Display- Holiday Paintings by Penny Channell @ WesBanco

Belpre Holiday Lights @ Civitan Park

Holiday in the Park Lights @ Parkersburg City Park

Songwriters Series 8:00am - 9:00am @ Lafayette Hotel

Charitable Loom Along- ages 12+ 10:00am - 11:00am @ Marietta Public Library- 5th St Marietta OH

Vinyl Remix Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

West Virginia Watercolor Society exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Preschool Prep Time- ages 3-5 10:30am - 11:30am @ Belpre Public Library

Photos with Santa 11:00am - 7:00pm @ Grand Central Mall

Noontime Yoga 12:00pm - 12:45pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

Coloring, Cookies and Hot Cocoa with the Grinch 1:00pm - 2:00pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa

Homeschool Makers Club 1:00pm - 2:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace

Small Fry Story Time- ages 4-5 1:30pm - 2:30pm @ South Parkersburg Public Library

Kids Holiday Ornament Decorating! 3:00pm - 5:00pm @ Marietta Public Library- 5th St Marietta OH

Farm to Table Dinner 6:30pm - 8:30pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem

Mid Ohio Valley Ballet Co presents The Nutcracker 7:00pm @ Ripley High School WV

Girl Named Tom 8:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre

Songwriter Series with Moon Mullen, John Kunze and Jake Binegar 8:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel

Saturday, December 16th

Artist Display- Holiday Paintings by Penny Channell @ WesBanco

Belpre Holiday Lights @ Civitan Park

Holiday in the Park Lights @ Parkersburg City Park

Christmas at the Market 9:00am @ Farmers Market 2oo Butler St Marietta OH

Carriage Rides at the Market 10:00am @ River Cities Farmers Market- 200 Butler St Marietta OH

Kids DIY- U Workshop: Holiday Delivery Truck 10:00am - 1:00pm @ Marietta Lowe’s

Kids DIY-U Workshop: Holiday Delivery Truck 10:00am - 1:00pm @ Lowe’s 2 Walton Dr Parkersburg WV

Make Your Own Lantern Ornament 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

Vinyl Remix Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

West Virginia Watercolor Society exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Photos with Santa 11:00am - 7:00pm @ Grand Central Mall

Christmas with the Blennerhassetts 12:00pm - 3:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

Meet MOV Author Bob Yoho 12:00pm - 1:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

Sweet Wine Tasting 12:00pm - 4:00pm @ House of Wines

Carriage Rides at Teri Ann’s! 1:00pm - 3:00pm @ Teri Ann’s Boutique- Marietta OH

Meet the Curator 1:00pm - 3:00pm @ Campus Martius Museum and Ohio River Museum

Christmas with the Blennerhassetts 4:00pm - 7:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

North Star Night Out- Child Advocacy 6:00pm - 9:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Christmas on Broadway 6:30pm - 8:30pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem

Ballroom Dance with J. Polasko and K. McCarthy 7:00pm - 9:00pm @ Miller Prosthetics Parkersburg WV

Insured Sound 7:00pm - 11:00pm @ Parkersburg American Legion

Victorian Christmas Tours 7:00pm - 8:45pm @ The Castle

The Nightmare Before Christmas 8:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre

Sunday, December 17th

Belpre Holiday Lights @ Civitan Park

Holiday in the Park Lights @ Parkersburg City Park

Sunday Funday Brunch 7:00am - 2:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel

Photos with Santa 11:00am - 7:00pm @ Grand Central Mall

Holiday Fun Day! 12:00pm - 5:00pm @ Discovery World- Market St Parkersburg WV

Artsbridge Winter Music Series sponsored by The Original Pizza Place - Marietta Vocal Point and Bell Choir 1:30pm - 2:30pm @ Grand Central Mall

Double Feature: Frozen and The Polar Express 2:00pm - 5:30pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre

Charlie Brown Christmas 5:00pm - 7:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

