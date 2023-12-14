Arts and entertainment events happening December 14th-17th across the Mid-Ohio Valley

Lyndsay Dennis joins Daybreak to discuss what’s happening around the Mid-Ohio Valley!
Lyndsay Dennis joins Daybreak to discuss what’s happening December 14th-17th across the Mid-Ohio Valley!
By Henry Grof
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:42 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Thursday, December 14th

  • Artist Display- Holiday Paintings by Penny Channell @ WesBanco
  • Belpre Holiday Lights @ Civitan Park
  • Holiday in the Park Lights @ Parkersburg City Park
  • Vinyl Remix Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • West Virginia Watercolor Society exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Photos with Santa 11:00am - 7:00pm @ Grand Central Mall
  • Library Christmas Party 3:00pm - 7:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Movies at the Marietta Branch Library- ages 2-6 3:00pm - 3:30pm @ Marietta Public Library
  • Charitable Loom Along- ages 12+ 4:00pm - 5:00pm @ Marietta Public Library
  • Movies at the Marietta Branch Library- ages 7+ 4:00pm - 5:30pm @ Marietta Public Library
  • Family Book Club 4:30pm - 5:30pm @ Barlow Branch Library
  • Board Games at the Library for Adults 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Book Club 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem
  • Christmas Sing Along with Marlee Hunt 6:00pm - 7:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Holiday Movie Trivia Night 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Now We’re Cooking 6:00pm - 7:00pm @ Wash Co Library- Beverly Branch
  • Old Time Jam Night 6:30pm @ Stuart’s Opera House
  • Landau Eugene Murphy performs 7:00pm - 9:00pm @ Blennerhassett Middle School
  • Victorian Christmas Tours 7:00pm - 8:45pm @ The Castle
  • Grand Funk Railroad 8:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre

Friday, December 15th

  • Artist Display- Holiday Paintings by Penny Channell @ WesBanco
  • Belpre Holiday Lights @ Civitan Park
  • Holiday in the Park Lights @ Parkersburg City Park
  • Songwriters Series 8:00am - 9:00am @ Lafayette Hotel
  • Charitable Loom Along- ages 12+ 10:00am - 11:00am @ Marietta Public Library- 5th St Marietta OH
  • Vinyl Remix Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • West Virginia Watercolor Society exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Preschool Prep Time- ages 3-5 10:30am - 11:30am @ Belpre Public Library
  • Photos with Santa 11:00am - 7:00pm @ Grand Central Mall
  • Noontime Yoga 12:00pm - 12:45pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Coloring, Cookies and Hot Cocoa with the Grinch 1:00pm - 2:00pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
  • Homeschool Makers Club 1:00pm - 2:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace
  • Small Fry Story Time- ages 4-5 1:30pm - 2:30pm @ South Parkersburg Public Library
  • Kids Holiday Ornament Decorating! 3:00pm - 5:00pm @ Marietta Public Library- 5th St Marietta OH
  • Farm to Table Dinner 6:30pm - 8:30pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem
  • Mid Ohio Valley Ballet Co presents The Nutcracker 7:00pm @ Ripley High School WV
  • Girl Named Tom 8:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre
  • Songwriter Series with Moon Mullen, John Kunze and Jake Binegar 8:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel

Saturday, December 16th

  • Artist Display- Holiday Paintings by Penny Channell @ WesBanco
  • Belpre Holiday Lights @ Civitan Park
  • Holiday in the Park Lights @ Parkersburg City Park
  • Christmas at the Market 9:00am @ Farmers Market 2oo Butler St Marietta OH
  • Carriage Rides at the Market 10:00am @ River Cities Farmers Market- 200 Butler St Marietta OH
  • Kids DIY- U Workshop: Holiday Delivery Truck 10:00am - 1:00pm @ Marietta Lowe’s
  • Kids DIY-U Workshop: Holiday Delivery Truck 10:00am - 1:00pm @ Lowe’s 2 Walton Dr Parkersburg WV
  • Make Your Own Lantern Ornament 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Vinyl Remix Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • West Virginia Watercolor Society exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Photos with Santa 11:00am - 7:00pm @ Grand Central Mall
  • Christmas with the Blennerhassetts 12:00pm - 3:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Meet MOV Author Bob Yoho 12:00pm - 1:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Sweet Wine Tasting 12:00pm - 4:00pm @ House of Wines
  • Carriage Rides at Teri Ann’s! 1:00pm - 3:00pm @ Teri Ann’s Boutique- Marietta OH
  • Meet the Curator 1:00pm - 3:00pm @ Campus Martius Museum and Ohio River Museum
  • Christmas with the Blennerhassetts 4:00pm - 7:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • North Star Night Out- Child Advocacy 6:00pm - 9:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Christmas on Broadway 6:30pm - 8:30pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem
  • Ballroom Dance with J. Polasko and K. McCarthy 7:00pm - 9:00pm @ Miller Prosthetics Parkersburg WV
  • Insured Sound 7:00pm - 11:00pm @ Parkersburg American Legion
  • Victorian Christmas Tours 7:00pm - 8:45pm @ The Castle
  • The Nightmare Before Christmas 8:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre

Sunday, December 17th

  • Belpre Holiday Lights @ Civitan Park
  • Holiday in the Park Lights @ Parkersburg City Park
  • Sunday Funday Brunch 7:00am - 2:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel
  • Photos with Santa 11:00am - 7:00pm @ Grand Central Mall
  • Holiday Fun Day! 12:00pm - 5:00pm @ Discovery World- Market St Parkersburg WV
  • Artsbridge Winter Music Series sponsored by The Original Pizza Place - Marietta Vocal Point and Bell Choir 1:30pm - 2:30pm @ Grand Central Mall
  • Double Feature: Frozen and The Polar Express 2:00pm - 5:30pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre
  • Charlie Brown Christmas 5:00pm - 7:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities responded to a hit-and-run on Rosemar Rd. near College Parkway at 2:30 p.m....
Two vehicle crash in Parkersburg sends one person to the hospital
PHS principal seeks donations for family of homicide victim
PHS principal seeks donations for family of homicide victim
Rebecca Becky Jean Acree Obit
Obituary: Acree, Rebecca "Becky" Jean
Madonna Ann Smith Obit
Obituary: Smith, Madonna Ann
AMVETS help families
AMVETS Post 1788 help families during the holidays

Latest News

Today's submission came from Michael Rowh of Parkersburg!
Deck the MOV for December 14th, 2023
Knights of Columbus Hosting Christmas Day Feast
Knights of Columbus Hosting Christmas Day Feast
Stacy Houser Shares Holiday Fitness Tips
Stacy Houser Shares Holiday Fitness Tips
The Humane Society of Parkersburg’s executive director cautions against giving pets as gifts...
If you’re going to give someone a pet for Christmas, do it the right way - advice from the humane society