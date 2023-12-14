Arts and entertainment events happening December 14th-17th across the Mid-Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org
Thursday, December 14th
- Artist Display- Holiday Paintings by Penny Channell @ WesBanco
- Belpre Holiday Lights @ Civitan Park
- Holiday in the Park Lights @ Parkersburg City Park
- Vinyl Remix Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- West Virginia Watercolor Society exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Photos with Santa 11:00am - 7:00pm @ Grand Central Mall
- Library Christmas Party 3:00pm - 7:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Movies at the Marietta Branch Library- ages 2-6 3:00pm - 3:30pm @ Marietta Public Library
- Charitable Loom Along- ages 12+ 4:00pm - 5:00pm @ Marietta Public Library
- Movies at the Marietta Branch Library- ages 7+ 4:00pm - 5:30pm @ Marietta Public Library
- Family Book Club 4:30pm - 5:30pm @ Barlow Branch Library
- Board Games at the Library for Adults 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Book Club 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem
- Christmas Sing Along with Marlee Hunt 6:00pm - 7:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Holiday Movie Trivia Night 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- Now We’re Cooking 6:00pm - 7:00pm @ Wash Co Library- Beverly Branch
- Old Time Jam Night 6:30pm @ Stuart’s Opera House
- Landau Eugene Murphy performs 7:00pm - 9:00pm @ Blennerhassett Middle School
- Victorian Christmas Tours 7:00pm - 8:45pm @ The Castle
- Grand Funk Railroad 8:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre
Friday, December 15th
- Artist Display- Holiday Paintings by Penny Channell @ WesBanco
- Belpre Holiday Lights @ Civitan Park
- Holiday in the Park Lights @ Parkersburg City Park
- Songwriters Series 8:00am - 9:00am @ Lafayette Hotel
- Charitable Loom Along- ages 12+ 10:00am - 11:00am @ Marietta Public Library- 5th St Marietta OH
- Vinyl Remix Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- West Virginia Watercolor Society exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Preschool Prep Time- ages 3-5 10:30am - 11:30am @ Belpre Public Library
- Photos with Santa 11:00am - 7:00pm @ Grand Central Mall
- Noontime Yoga 12:00pm - 12:45pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Coloring, Cookies and Hot Cocoa with the Grinch 1:00pm - 2:00pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
- Homeschool Makers Club 1:00pm - 2:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace
- Small Fry Story Time- ages 4-5 1:30pm - 2:30pm @ South Parkersburg Public Library
- Kids Holiday Ornament Decorating! 3:00pm - 5:00pm @ Marietta Public Library- 5th St Marietta OH
- Farm to Table Dinner 6:30pm - 8:30pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem
- Mid Ohio Valley Ballet Co presents The Nutcracker 7:00pm @ Ripley High School WV
- Girl Named Tom 8:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre
- Songwriter Series with Moon Mullen, John Kunze and Jake Binegar 8:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel
Saturday, December 16th
- Artist Display- Holiday Paintings by Penny Channell @ WesBanco
- Belpre Holiday Lights @ Civitan Park
- Holiday in the Park Lights @ Parkersburg City Park
- Christmas at the Market 9:00am @ Farmers Market 2oo Butler St Marietta OH
- Carriage Rides at the Market 10:00am @ River Cities Farmers Market- 200 Butler St Marietta OH
- Kids DIY- U Workshop: Holiday Delivery Truck 10:00am - 1:00pm @ Marietta Lowe’s
- Kids DIY-U Workshop: Holiday Delivery Truck 10:00am - 1:00pm @ Lowe’s 2 Walton Dr Parkersburg WV
- Make Your Own Lantern Ornament 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Vinyl Remix Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- West Virginia Watercolor Society exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Photos with Santa 11:00am - 7:00pm @ Grand Central Mall
- Christmas with the Blennerhassetts 12:00pm - 3:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- Meet MOV Author Bob Yoho 12:00pm - 1:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Sweet Wine Tasting 12:00pm - 4:00pm @ House of Wines
- Carriage Rides at Teri Ann’s! 1:00pm - 3:00pm @ Teri Ann’s Boutique- Marietta OH
- Meet the Curator 1:00pm - 3:00pm @ Campus Martius Museum and Ohio River Museum
- Christmas with the Blennerhassetts 4:00pm - 7:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- North Star Night Out- Child Advocacy 6:00pm - 9:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Christmas on Broadway 6:30pm - 8:30pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem
- Ballroom Dance with J. Polasko and K. McCarthy 7:00pm - 9:00pm @ Miller Prosthetics Parkersburg WV
- Insured Sound 7:00pm - 11:00pm @ Parkersburg American Legion
- Victorian Christmas Tours 7:00pm - 8:45pm @ The Castle
- The Nightmare Before Christmas 8:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre
Sunday, December 17th
- Belpre Holiday Lights @ Civitan Park
- Holiday in the Park Lights @ Parkersburg City Park
- Sunday Funday Brunch 7:00am - 2:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel
- Photos with Santa 11:00am - 7:00pm @ Grand Central Mall
- Holiday Fun Day! 12:00pm - 5:00pm @ Discovery World- Market St Parkersburg WV
- Artsbridge Winter Music Series sponsored by The Original Pizza Place - Marietta Vocal Point and Bell Choir 1:30pm - 2:30pm @ Grand Central Mall
- Double Feature: Frozen and The Polar Express 2:00pm - 5:30pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre
- Charlie Brown Christmas 5:00pm - 7:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
