Diet Coke, Sprite, Fanta Orange recalled due to possible ‘foreign material’ inside cans

The FDA has issued a recall for cans of soda due to possible "foreign material" in the cans.
The FDA has issued a recall for cans of soda due to possible "foreign material" in the cans.(FDA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Nearly 2,000 cases of Diet Coke, Sprite and Fanta Orange have been recalled due to possible “foreign material” in the cans.

The Food & Drug Administration said the impacted beverages were pulled from stores in Alabama, Mississippi and Florida.

Neither Coca-Cola nor the FDA have released information about what the material is inside the cans.

The case of soda came from United Packers, LLC, based in Mobile, Alabama.

The recall began on Nov. 6, and officials said there are no more affected cans on the market.

However, the FDA is warning customers to check their homes for any of the recalled items by checking the UPC codes on the agency’s website.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities responded to a hit-and-run on Rosemar Rd. near College Parkway at 2:30 p.m....
Two vehicle crash in Parkersburg sends one person to the hospital
PHS principal seeks donations for family of homicide victim
PHS principal seeks donations for family of homicide victim
Madonna Ann Smith Obit
Obituary: Smith, Madonna Ann
Rebecca Becky Jean Acree Obit
Obituary: Acree, Rebecca "Becky" Jean
This is a picture of the person of interest.
Person of interest in chase still at large

Latest News

Eleven years ago, the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting changed Connecticut and the entire...
Remembering the Sandy Hook Tragedy 11 Years Later
Today's submission came from Michael Rowh of Parkersburg!
Deck the MOV for December 14th, 2023
Knights of Columbus Hosting Christmas Day Feast
Knights of Columbus Hosting Christmas Day Feast
Stacy Houser Shares Holiday Fitness Tips
Stacy Houser Shares Holiday Fitness Tips