Help animal shelters in the MOV with Happy Pawlidays

By Phyllis Smith
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -WTAP is partnering with area local Humane Societies to give back to our furry friends this holiday season. Donations will be collected on Friday, December 15th outside Pet Supplies Plus in Parkersburg and We Luv Pets in Marietta.

Here is a list of wanted items:

Donate on December 15, 2023.
The drive is sponsored by Chemours and WTAP.

More information: https://www.wtap.com/happy-pawlidays/

