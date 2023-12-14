Help animal shelters in the MOV with Happy Pawlidays

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -WTAP is partnering with area local Humane Societies to give back to our furry friends this holiday season. Donations will be collected on Friday, December 15th outside Pet Supplies Plus in Parkersburg and We Luv Pets in Marietta.

Here is a list of wanted items:

Donate on December 15, 2023. (Phyllis Smith | WTAP)

The drive is sponsored by Chemours and WTAP.

More information: https://www.wtap.com/happy-pawlidays/

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.