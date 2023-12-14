Historical Oakland Estate is open for Christmas tours

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the first time in a long time the Historical Oakland Estate is decorated and open for Christmas tours.

“We decided that we will decorate the Oakland Estate for Christmas which has been done in the past but we really haven’t had the opportunity to open it up to the public,” said WVUP Foundation Director, Olivia Reeder.

In January Reeder and the WVUP Foundation said they were hoping to get the community back involved with the home and initiatives like this is how they are getting started.

“Absolutely this qualifies for the campaign we did which is called History loves Company and we’re still working on that. We’ve invited people in for different types of courses like sushi making or cookie decorating. We have a lot of fun thing coming up with our Kentucky derby party or WV day. All of those things are what this home was about and what the family wanted being a community hub of entertainment, learning and culture,” said Reeder.

One of the main goals of the historical society is to bring back the legacy of the home and the families that lived inside.

“It’s very important to us that we maintain the legacy of the Stevenson’s and the Lutz’s they gave so much to the community through the home and who they were as people and members of the community. We want to honor that and the gift they gave the foundation,” Reeder said.

You can reserve your historical tour by messaging the WVUP foundation Facebook page or call the number attached (304) 424-8340.

