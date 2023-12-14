Holiday shipping deadlines to remember

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It is the season of holiday cheer, which means the season of gift giving. For those not fortunate enough to spend the holidays with relatives, sending presents in the mail may be their only option.

The United States Postal Service (USPS) says if you are using ground delivery, these are the deadlines for gifts to be delivered by Christmas:

- Five-day shipping packages need to be shipped Dec. 16

- Four-day shipping Dec. 18

- Three-day shipping Dec. 19

- Two-day shipping Dec 20

Here are some other dates to remember:

- FedEx ground shipping deadline, Dec. 15

- FedEx same day shipping deadline, Dec. 22

For UPS, ground delivery times vary-- and the best option is to check the company’s website and plug in your information for appropriate data.

The final delivery day in most cases is Dec. 23.

