Holiday shipping deadlines to remember

With Christmas fast approaching, we have some holiday shipping deadlines to keep in mind.
By Alex Jackson
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:28 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It is the season of holiday cheer, which means the season of gift giving. For those not fortunate enough to spend the holidays with relatives, sending presents in the mail may be their only option.

The United States Postal Service (USPS) says if you are using ground delivery, these are the deadlines for gifts to be delivered by Christmas:

- Five-day shipping packages need to be shipped Dec. 16

- Four-day shipping Dec. 18

- Three-day shipping Dec. 19

- Two-day shipping Dec 20

Here are some other dates to remember:

- FedEx ground shipping deadline, Dec. 15

- FedEx same day shipping deadline, Dec. 22

For UPS, ground delivery times vary-- and the best option is to check the company’s website and plug in your information for appropriate data.

The final delivery day in most cases is Dec. 23.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man from Parkersburg pleads guilty to tax evasion
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Crites, Donna Raye
DeAaron Price
Wood County authorities arrest Akron man on meth, fentanyl charges
Constance “Connie” Cline Obit
Obituary: Cline, Constance “Connie”
Wood County officials tour Resiliency Center
Wood County officials tour Resiliency Center

Latest News

Pawlidays
WTAP annual Pawlidays event has another successful year
Mobile food bank in Marietta
Mobile Food Bank stopped in Washington County
Crash on Williams Highway closes road for about an hour
Williams Highway open following crash
This recipe was submitted by Ella Newcome of Punxsutawney!
MOV'S Holiday Cookbook for December 15th, 2023
Sales Manager Stephanie Plant was in the studio to talk about the event!
WTAP's Happy Pawlidays Event Raises Money for Animal Shelters