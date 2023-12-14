If you’re going to give someone a pet for Christmas, do it the right way - advice from the humane society

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Pets are often our best friends. Many even call them a part of the family. They’re a comfort during tough times and a joy when it’s time to have fun. Giving someone a pet might sound like the perfect Christmas present but it’s not always a good idea.

The Humane Society of Parkersburg’s executive director Gary McIntyre cautions against giving pets as gifts unless you’re going to do it the right way.

We’ve all seen the videos. A boyfriend or girlfriend surprises their significant other with a puppy. The partner gasps and embraces the pet in happy tears. While this might get a lot of likes on Facebook, McIntyre said it’s not a good idea.

“Sometimes people won’t tell you they don’t want an animal and they might like playing with your dog just fine but they may not want one of their own and you might be exposing them to a long term commitment that’s both emotionally and could be financially draining,” he said.

McIntyre emphasized the importance of the person receiving the pet being involved in the process. Only they know the right fit for them.

“The most common situation that causes an animal to be returned is truly the animal and the person just don’t get along. You may get the perfect cuddly little dog for you but it may not be the perfect cuddly dog for whomever you’re purchasing it for,” he said.

If you’re looking to get a family pet, McIntyre suggests buying people things like pet toys and food for Christmas then going to the shelter together. You could even add a giftcard that could go towards buying the animal.

“You want to be able to know that the parents are going to be able to help support the animal, that the children are going to support the animal, that everyone’s going to be willing to walk it, play with it, make sure it has what it needs,” he said.

If you’re deciding on whether or not you’re ready for a pet, McIntyre said to make sure the animal is a good fit for your schedule and that you can afford it. He pointed out that pet expenses are more pricey than they used to be. Plus there are medical expenses you need to account for.

“You hope that you’re animal is going to be healthy but there’s just a certain amount of medical care that an animal should get on a regular basis. All the vaccines that they have, they usually need to be given every year or every three years…,” McIntyre said.

