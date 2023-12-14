Kanawha elementary school students help keep the community warm for the winter

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Over 70 students from the Kanawha elementary Altruismo House of Givers decided to give back to the community in a fun and creative way. This idea all started with a scarf drive held by the entire school.

“First we had a scarf drive to see which house brought in the most scarves,” said student, Johnny Gibson.

Many students from the House of Givers walked through Downtown Parkersburg and tied scarves around trees and light poles.

When asked why she thought it was a good idea Maddie Farnsworth said it’s important to give to those who might not have.

“We think it’s helping people that need to get a little bit warmer when they’re walking or if they don’t have a home to go to that’s warm and something like that,” said Maddie Farnsworth.

All of the students expressed how happy it made them feel when they got to do this Wednesday night.

“It made me feel happy when people would stay warm. Maybe when you give back to the community people will give back to you,” said Student, Leander Richards.

The House of Givers got their name from the work they do throughout the community and school and this is just another example.

“It relates to our house because we’re the House of Givers and we’re giving to other people and we like to give stuff to other people,” said Student, Leandro Machen.

If you’re walking through Downtown Parkersburg and see a scarf feel free to take one to stay warm for the winter.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.