Knights of Columbus preparing for 20th annual Christmas Day Feast

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Knights of Columbus is having its 10th annual Christmas Feast.

The feast is on Christmas day at 1 p.m. on the west side of Marietta at 312 Franklin Street, Knights of Columbus Hall.

If you’d like to attend, you need to make a reservation by December 18,2023.

To make a reservation, call 740-760-0277. You can also email: christmasfeast2013@gmail.com

Bruce Haas, the Christmas Feast project manager, said that the feast started ten years ago and has continued to grow each year.

“It is a gift to the community from an ecumenical team of local Christians from nearly a dozen local churches. It was started 10 years ago by four men who gathered once each week to share fellowship; they suspected a need in the area for a place for some people to be able to have a place to go on Christmas day, rather than being alone, watching tv or whatever. The first year, the plan was to prepare for about 50 people, but we ended up serving nearly 150 people from all walks of life. It has grown every year since.”

Haas explained that you can dress as casual or special as you want for the feast!

Barb Close, the dine-in guest service team leader, said they want the feast to feel like a five-star dining experience.

She said there will be live music, the dining hall will be decorated nicely, round tables will be set with linen and real plates and silverware, and a team of servers will be there to make it a relaxing and comfortable experience.

Haas even said there will be stuffed animals and some toys for children to take home.

The feast will serve turkey and dressing, ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, breads and butter, green beans, fresh fruits, slices of pie.

If you dine in, there will also be homemade noodles, cakes and cookies, nuts and chocolates, candy, coffee, tea, juices, soda, and milk.

There will be free ride services to and from the dine-in meal option.

Delivery will be from 10:30 am – 1:00 pm, and carryout will be from 11:30 am – 12:00 pm.

The group is preparing to over 800 meals this year.

Haas said the feast is supported by donations from individuals, several local civic organizations and churches, local veteran organizations, and local businesses.

