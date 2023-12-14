Law enforcement steps to help in mental health crisis

MARIETTA, Ohio(WTAP) - With December being Seasonal Affective Disorder Awareness Month, we talked with law enforcement about how they respond to calls when people are in crisis.

With the changes in weather and the holidays, Washington County Sheriff’s Office Staff Lt. Eric Hunter says they respond to more crisis calls now than at other time of the year.

When they respond to someone in crisis, Lt. Hunter says they do what they can to help.

“Typically, it’s go there and try to resolve the issue the best that we can. It doesn’t always result in an arrest. Not everyone that ends up in a mental health crisis ends up in jail. Typically, it’s trying to get that person out of their mental health crisis, and get them the help that they need like the hospital, a clinician, or whoever it might be to assist them,” said Lt. Hunter.

Washington County deputies and some other first responders go through a course called Crisis Intervention Training.

“It’s basically how to respond and deal with someone who is in a mental health crisis. It absolutely helps with de-escalation. I have been through that (course), and I have been able to utilize some of the skills that we learned during the class when I took it eight years ago,” said Lt. Hunter.

Along with taking care of the community, a new program in the sheriff’s office is designed to help the deputies.

Lt. Hunter explained that they have to take care of themselves to help everyone else.

“We have our own peer support team registered with the Ohio Critical Incident Stress Management Network to be able to take care of our own employees because we have realized that even in law enforcement, there are things that we see and do on a day-to-day basis that add up after a while. We are trying to help each other out the best that we can before we end up with one of our own officers in some kind of mental distress,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.