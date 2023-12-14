Local businesses affected as retail sales rise 0.3% in Nov.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Retail sales rose 0.3%, in November from October, according to the Commerce Department.

This has impacted many larger retailers, however, the impact can also be seen on the local level as well.

Local businesses like crown decor and gifts and mulberry lane country store have found themselves very busy with the holiday season as more people from the area come in to top off on their holiday shopping.

Something owners of both businesses are grateful for.

Owner of Crown Decor and Gifts, Keith McClung, states that:

“Retail is definitely up, and we appreciate that fact and I think the customers are now wanting to get back to the tactile experience. Online shopping is great but they want to touch, see, feel and in our case, they want to taste items, and so we’re very happy about the sales being up this year.”

Tina Salmans, co-owner of Mulberry Lane Country Store shared the same sentiment in saying,

“We just really appreciate this time of year. Every year we get really excited, we get all geared up for it. It’s very hectic, it’s very busy, but we kind of thrive on that because we know that’s what’s going to get us through and make or break Mulberry Lane every each and every year “”>

According to both business owners, there is a lot of preparation that goes into play for this time of year.

McClung says this planning can even begin after the holidays have already ended.

“Our process for buying Christmas decor and gifts, we actually will be going to market the second week of January this year. We’ll go to Dallas, and we’ll also go to Atlanta and we go ahead and we start buying for next year and so for us, Christmas is an all year long process of fine tuning the orders and seeing what we want to build our themes as.”

Salmans goes on to say that the preparation that goes into the holiday season can make or break a small business.

“During the holiday season or anticipating the holiday season each year, we put a lot of effort, a lot of pre-work and you know, set up and stuff getting ready for that fourth quarter for those lot and actually the fourth quarter we’re really talking about November and December, the final two months of the year because in retail especially in the gift industry that’s going to make or break you every year so we put lots of effort. We spare no expense or time to get ready for people to come in and shop with us.”

