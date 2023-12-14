Making and maintaining New Year’s resolutions

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The new year is less than a month away.

A lot of people may be trying to think a New Year’s resolution. A popular choice every year revolves around health and wellness.

Stacey Houser, the founder of Temple Challenge and leader of Daybreak’s Movement Monday, shared some tips of making and maintaining healthy resolutions.

If you’re trying to come up with a resolution around health and wellness, Houser suggests starting small.

“For example, maybe you start with 15 minutes of walking two to three times a week if you don’t exercise currently.”

She explained that if you set a goal that’s too big to start, you may fail and then get discouraged.

“The World Health Organization suggests 2.5 hours of exercise a week. That is not a lot if you break it up into so many days.... Again, create small goals for your New Year’s Resolution.”

Houser gave other tips for making goals achievable and realistic, like adding things into your daily routine and schedule.

One example would be parking father away from entrances to shopping centers and restaurants.

“Maybe you will work from home, or maybe you work from a place that you get a lunch and you can take a break at your lunch break. You can go walking or you can do something, even squats at your desk. like we did on Movement Monday a couple weeks ago, or some push-ups up

Houser refers to movement as medicine.

Houser said to take as many steps as possible.

“The opportunities are out there. People like convenience, but try to be... inconvenient for yourself to make yourself healthier.”

Health and wellness goals don’t need to end at the end of January. One way to hold yourself accountable is to get a workout buddy.

“ If you get someone to help, help hold you accountable, your success rate it shows is higher.”

Houser also suggested getting a personal trainer. She said they can hold you accountable and help you reach your goals.

She also suggested writing your activities down so you can see where you’re at.

She emphasized that you may not be perfect every day. If you know that there’s a day you don’t do as well, or mess up, it’s important to know that’s okay. She said you can get back on the routine the next day!

She said consistency is key, it may be hard but it’ll be worth it.

