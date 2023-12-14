NCAA on a restraining order for the next 14 days

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The NCAA has a restraining order against them for the next 14 after a ruling was made by the Federal Court.

The transfer eligibility rule has kept athletes off of the court if they were a transfer student for a second time.

With this order in place, athletes can play on the court instead of watching on the bench or sidelines.

There will be another hearing for this case on December 27th and today was a big start.

The goal is to get rid of the eligibility rule completely due to it not being compliant with the anti-trust policy.

“We have to make sure we’re ready for the next hearing with the injunction that’s on the 27th of December, we want to go further. We have a temporary restraining order. Let’s make it permanent, and let’s get rid of this transfer eligibility rule. That’s never been compliant with anti-trust policy. So that’s my goal and let’s send a message. We have an opening right now in terms of new people in the portal. The portal’s open. There might be people that want to come to WVU or go to different parts of the country. Let’s make sure that they’re all operating under the same rules, and that’s why I get rid of that transfer eligibility rule once and for all.” said Patrick Morrisey, Attorney General.

While there is no say on what the future holds for these players eligible to play right now due to the TRO, Morrisey looks to continue to win these hearings and stay humble throughout the process.

“But if I’m looking at this, I’m seeing a situation where the players are going to have the opportunity to play, and while there’s no guarantee that there’s not going to be some risk available, I think that the better reading says they’ve been given a blessing to play.” said Morrisey.

