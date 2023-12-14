Obituary: Cline, Constance “Connie”

Constance “Connie” Cline, 83, of Washington, WV, passed away December 13, 2023, at Cedar Grove Nursing Facility.

She was born January 11, 1940, in East Liverpool, Ohio, a daughter of the late Henry and Blanna Haynes.

Connie was a Homemaker. She was a Baptist by faith. She loved playing Bingo and socializing with her friends. She had an avid love of the outdoors and enjoyed family outings of fishing and camping. Above all, she enjoyed spending time with her family. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Those left behind to cherish her memory include her husband of 66 years, Robert Cline; sons, Ryan (Melissa) Cline and Randy (Beth) Cline; daughter, Tina (Mike) Litton; 13 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two sons, Ricky Cline and Bobby Cline; sister, Judy; brothers-in-law, Ernie and Jack.

Funeral services will be 1 P.M. today, Friday December 15, 2023 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Justin Enoch officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be two hours prior to the start of the service from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice for their compassionate care during Connie’s final days.

