Obituary: Crites, Donna Raye

Donna Raye Crites, 55, of Beverly, Ohio, died on December 9, 2023, at the Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born in Auburn, Indiana, on November 23, 1968, and was the daughter of the late Donald Ray and Alice Virginia Flinn Cole. She was a nurse who had worked for Worthington Nursing Home and the Willows. She was also associated with Intrim in Marietta, Ohio. She had been a member of the Spreading Truth Ministries in Parkersburg, WV. She enjoyed planting flowers and feeding feral cats.

Survivors include her husband, Steven Edward Crites, two brothers, Jeff (Deborah) Sutherland, Denver “Denny” (Lois) Wise both of Wilmington, NC, her step mother, Debra Cole of Vienna, WV, a niece, Trisha Wise of Columbus, Ohio and several other nieces and nephews. Also surviving are her two dogs, Dexter and Bear Bear and her cat, Noellle.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers and sisters, Charlie Curran, Wade Curran and Letha Leland.

There will be no visitation or services.

Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre, is assisting the family with arrangements.

