Parkersburg falls to Huntington in home opener

Huntington at Parkersburg Boys Basketball
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Parkersburg Big Reds boys basketball team had a tough stretch at University over the weekend, when they fell to the Hawks by 2, and then by over 60 points to defending Class AAAA champion Morgantown. The Big Reds returned to play their home opener on Tuesday night.

The game was nip and tuck throughout, but the Huntington Highlanders ultimately wound up the victors with a 79-66 win in the Fieldhouse.

Nate Rodriguez led the Big Reds in scoring with 19 points, and Isaac Dailey added 18. Huntington’s Mikey Johnson led all scorers with 24 points.

The next game for the Big Reds is another tough one, as they welcome in Parkersburg South to the Fieldhouse on Tuesday.

