Salvation Army starts preparation for Angel Tree distribution

By Kheron Alston
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg and Marietta Salvation Army are preparing for their annual Angel Tree distribution day.

The Parkersburg branch will see more than 400 children who are in need of Christmas gifts and now thanks to the community they will get those gifts.

“I’m going to say it again. We couldn’t do this without the community. I’ve never seen a community that is so giving, that has come together and did all of this... it’s amazing,” said Lieutenant Anthony Rowe.

With a special anonymous donation almost every kid will get a bike for Christmas whether it was on their Christmas list or not. All kids will also be receiving a winter coat along with toys.

Whenever Lt. Rowe sees the community giving in the way they do year in and year out he takes a step back and realizes he has been and easily could be in a situation of needing help.

“I was at a meeting the other day and a lady said you’re one paycheck or one mistake away from having to have help from somebody. Here we provide hope, we provide that extra something that you need,” said Rowe. “This is the best community. There are so many giving people and it means a lot especially in a time like this.”

