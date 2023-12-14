Santa Claus visits the Grand Central Mall

Vienna, W.Va. (WTAP) - Santa has been hanging around the Grand Central Mall this holiday season.

Kids have been taking pictures with him and telling him what they would like to have for Christmas.

Santa has been extremely busy this year preparing to deliver all of the presents on Christmas Eve, but WTAP had a chance to speak with him to learn more about him!

Santa said that his favorite part of Christmas is making the children happy.

“It is the joy in the children’s eyes, it really is. Bringing the presents is fine, but it is making the children happy” said Santa Claus.

Santa loves every kind of cookie put out for him to eat after making his delivery, but he has one special cookie he enjoys the most and that would be...Chocolate Chip.

He loves all of his Reindeer, but he loves one a little bit more.

“That is a tough one, so I love all of my reindeer, but I would have to say it is Rudolph just don’t tell anybody else. He is my special boy, he is the leader of the team. You know, he is the leader of the team he gets us from point A to point B and shows us the way.” said Mr. Claus

With Santa visiting from the North Pole the kids have a chance to to tell him what they want for Christmas as it is approaching fast!

“This year it is gator golf, Furbies, matchbox cars, backhoes, tractors, stuff like that.”

Santa said seeing the kids and families come together warms his heart.

“Christmas spirit is in all of us, it is just the love in your heart, being with family, being with friends, you can’t really put your finger on it, but if you feel it you know.” said Mr. Claus

Santa Claus will be in the mall from Monday- Saturday 11am to 7pm and Sunday 12pm to 6pm.

Christmas Eve he will be there at 9am and then heading back to the North Pole at 4pm.

