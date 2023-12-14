Warren dominates Belpre in Washington County rivalry

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) -

The Warren Warriors showed they have the talent to compete with anyone on their schedule, as the Warriors went down Route 339 and got a convincing win over the Belpre Golden Eagles in their home opener 76-43.

It was a balanced scoring effort from Warren, as Julian Stadelman had 22 points, Jacob Sealey had 18, and Trent Taylor added 14. Junior Bass of Belpre led the way for the Golden Eagles with 13 points.

Warren’s next game is back at the Coliseum on Friday against the Logan Chieftains, while Belpre will also be home on Friday, as they take on Federal Hocking.

