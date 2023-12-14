Woman plans to celebrate her 105th birthday by watching football and drinking whiskey

Florence Hackman plans to celebrate her 105th birthday in style this weekend.
Florence Hackman plans to celebrate her 105th birthday in style this weekend.(WXIX)
By WXIX staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:52 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - An Ohio resident is getting ready to celebrate a milestone birthday this weekend with a few of her favorites.

Florence Hackman says she loves the Cincinnati Bengals, firefighters and whiskey.

This Saturday, she will be celebrating her birthday with the Deerfield Township Fire Department and some whiskey, including Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, as she watches the Bengals take on the Minnesota Vikings.

Hackman was born in Cincinnati on Dec. 16, 1918.

She worked for the Union Central Life Insurance Company before focusing on raising a family.

Hackman currently resides at the senior living Traditions of Deerfield where the team will be helping her celebrate her big day.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former PHS player passed
Parkersburg High graduate passes away
This is a picture of the person of interest.
Person of interest in chase still at large
A local glass blower's ornament made it onto the national Christmas tree.
Local glass blower is selected to make ornament for national Christmas tree
Authorities responded to a hit-and-run on Rosemar Rd. near College Parkway at 2:30 p.m....
Two vehicle crash in Parkersburg sends one person to the hospital
Lucas Scott McVicar Obit
Obituary McVicar, Lucas Scott

Latest News

This image shows a variety of American Girl dolls. The toy company Mattel is developing a...
After ‘Barbie’ success, Mattel to make American Doll live-action movie
Donald Trump sits at the defense table at New York Supreme Court, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in...
Judge in Trump election case pauses court deadlines as appeal is heard on presidential immunity
(Source: CNN, POOL, HOUSE TV)
What a House impeachment inquiry means to Biden
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) jogs off the court after getting ejected...
Warriors star Draymond Green suspended indefinitely by NBA
FILE - Asylum-seekers walk to a U.S. Border Patrol van after crossing the nearby border with...
Biden considers new border and asylum restrictions as he tries to reach Senate deal for Ukraine aid