Wood County authorities arrest Akron man on meth, fentanyl charges

Authorities in Wood County made a major drug arrest Wednesday morning.
DeAaron Price
DeAaron Price(WTAP)
By Chase Campbell
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:05 PM EST
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Authorities in Wood County made a major drug arrest Wednesday morning.

At about 7 in the morning Wednesday, the Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force and Vienna Police Officer arrest DeAaron Vayshawn Price of Akorn, Ohio on drug charges. The arrest came after the execution of a search warrant of a Vienna hotel room.

Agents found about one pound of suspected methamphetamine, 14 grams of suspected fentanyl, 3 grams of oxycodone pills, and a significant amount of cash.

Vienna Police Chief Mike Pifer said the arrest came as part of a larger investigation into the distribution of meth in the area. Pifer said the drugs authorities seized represent a significant step toward getting meth and other illicit substances off the streets.

“Just talking about methamphetamine in and of itself, I mean, a pound of methamphetamine is very significant,” he said. “So, you know, in the grand scheme of things, as these larger scale drug investigations are conducted, that’s a significant amount. "

DeAaron Vayshawn Price is facing charges of Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine and Possession with Intent to Deliver Fentanyl. Price is being held at North Central Regional Jail following his arraignment in the Wood County Magistrate Court.

Price faces up to 15 years in prison for each charge if convicted.

