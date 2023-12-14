Wood County officials tour Resiliency Center

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Thursday morning, Wood County officials got their first walkthrough of the still in-progress County Resiliency Center.

Architect Adam Krason led county commissioners Blair Couch and Bob Tebay, county clerk Joe Gonzalez, Sheriff Rick Woodyard, and other officials through the building on Second St. Krason said the building is expected to be completed in July of next year, which Commission President Blair Couch said is on schedule.

Couch said the building will expand space for existing county functions including offering extra court rooms and open up new opportunities for the area. “The opportunity to do conventions, trainings, jury trials, conferences,” Couch said. “We utilize the two rooms here at the county quite frequently and we have an issue with size.”

The Resiliency Center will feature large meeting rooms, drive through maintenance bays, a kitchen facility, and holding cells. Couch said the Resiliency Center will enable Wood County to host statewide conferences and interim legislative sessions, putting the area on the map in a big way.

“It’s an amazing building,” Couch said. “The size and scope that it’ll be able to offer, all the different things it’s meant to do for the community. Which we didn’t have the ability to do. It’s a generational game changer. It really truly is.”

Couch said the Resiliency Center will also improve the county’s ability to respond to disasters and crises by creating a centralized hub for response. Couch pointed to limits on how the county was able to respond to the Covid 19 pandemic as something that could be improved by the Resiliency Center. “Hand sanitizer was out, finding an N-95 mask was impossible,” Couch said. “At one point in time we were distributing care packages in a parking lot, in the weather, in zip locks. It was really awful.”

Couch said that along with the new 911 Center that’s expected to be operational this spring, the Resiliency Center represents a major step forward for the county. “It’s like a puzzle coming together,” Couch said. “The pieces are falling into place. It’s going to be an exciting time.”

Couch said the whole project for the Resiliency Center is expected to cost about $13 million when it’s complete. Couch said this large price tag doesn’t jeopardize the county’s overall financial health.

“We’re well within budget,” Couch said. “And when the 911 center’s complete and that building’s complete, will probably have about $6 million in reserve funds. And that’s better than we were three years ago.”

