Belpre Rotary Club Prepares for Wreaths Across America

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - The Belpre Rotary Club is preparing to participate in Wreaths Across America this weekend.

There will be 18 wreaths placed in the Cedarville Cemetery during a ceremony this Saturday at 11 a.m.

This is to go along with other Wreaths Across America events to remember service personnel who are no longer with us.

Belpre Rotary Club member Don Ery shares more about why they hold the ceremony at Cedarville Cemetery.

“These people were a part of George Washington’s Continental Army. Without them, we wouldn’t have the freedom that we have in the United States or anything else,” said Ery.

The ceremony will include a gun solute from the Belpre Area Veterans, Mayor Lorentz will give some history of the cemetery, wreaths will be laid, and more.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.