Daybreak Kitchen: Roasted Winter Vegetables

Ahead of Christmas, Chef Sebastian Walker is showing an easy side dish option for the holiday. The recipe for the Roasted Winter Vegetables can be found below.

Roasted Winter Vegetables

Ingredients (Creates 4-6 servings):

1 1/2 tbsp Olive Oil

2 tbsp Honey

3 tbsp Balsamic Vinegar

1 tsp Minced Garlic Cloves

2 tsp finely chopped Fresh Rosemary

2 cups halved Brussels Sprouts

3 Golden Beets

1 large Parsnip

2 larges Carrots

1 medium Red Onion

¼ tsp salt

¼ tsp pepper

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F.

2. In a 1 cup glass measuring cup, combine the olive oil, honey, balsamic vinegar, garlic cloves, and fresh rosemary. Whisk well. Set it aside.

3. Arrange the brussels sprouts, golden beets, parsnip, carrots, and red onion on baking sheet

4. Drizzle glaze over vegetables, toss to coat.

5. Place the sheet pan on the middle rack in the preheated oven and cook for 20 - 25 minutes, until vegetables are tender.

