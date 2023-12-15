Defense policy bill to fund National Guard Readiness Center in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The US Congress’ Annual National Defense Authorization Act contains several provisions affecting West Virginia.

The bill authorizes $3.8 million to fund planning and design of a new National Guard Readiness Center in Parkersburg.

Other funds go toward National Guard Centers in Charleston and Bluefield.

The bill also authorizes former army reserve center properties near Wheeling and New Martinsville be transferred to those cities for use in emergency response.

The defense policy bill passed the Senate yesterday and the House of Representatives today.

It awaits the president’s signature.

In total, the bill authorizes $886 billion of national defense funding.

