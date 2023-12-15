Meet Maggie! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!

By Alexa Griffey
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MARIETTA, OH. (WTAP) - Meet Maggie! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!

Maggie is 1.5 years old. She is a lab mix at the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley.

Maggie was an owner surrender and has been with the shelter since November.

Maggie is a little timid and a little confused as her situation.

She is a very sweet and gentle dog. She is great with kids and all people, and would make a great family dog.

She can be a little selective when it comes to other animals, bit generally get along well with dogs and cats. The HSOV volunteers suggest a meet and greet with any pets currently with the family.

Maggie is great on the leash and in the car.

While she is very calm, she also gets the zoomies and loves to play.

Maggie loves her people. Once she gets to know you, she loves cuddles and kisses and won’t want to leave your side!

