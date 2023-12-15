Mobile Food Bank stopped in Washington County

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Southeast Ohio Food Bank delivered food to residents of Washington County on Friday.

The food bank director, Alicia Miklos, said they had enough food to feed about 250 families in need to get them through the next week.

The mobile food bank stopped in Marietta to bring a food bank closer to families who may not have been able to go to one.

Miklos talked more about the importance of the food bank, especially this time of year.

“We are seeing a lot of benefits being cut, grocery prices going up, and so before the holidays we hope to give people a little extra boost, make sure they can put food on the table for the holidays, and just meet that increased demand that we are seeing for food,” said Miklos.

She added that the mobile food bank visits the other counties in Southeast Ohio throughout the year, so everyone in need can be assisted.

