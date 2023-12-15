Obituary: Fritz, Barbara Ann

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Dec. 15, 2023
Barbara Ann Fritz, 75, of Parkersburg, passed away Friday, December 15, 2023, at her residence.

She was born December 21, 1947 in Waverly, WV, a daughter of the late William and Betty Phillips Morgan. Barbara was a hairstylist for several years, and she was very talented at painting, interior design, crocheting, sewing, and floral design. She was a member of the Stout Memorial United Methodist Church.

Barbara is survived by her beloved family and special pet, Milo.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Fritz.

Funeral services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, December 18, 2023, at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, south Parkersburg, with Pastor Dale Morgan officiating. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 6:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Fritz family.

