Obituary: Goodrich, Lois Ann (Coe)

Lois Ann (Coe) Goodrich, 82, of Parkersburg, left this world suddenly, surrounded by family on December 14, 2023. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.

Lois grew up on Neale Island (Vienna Island), one of six daughters. Growing up, her means of transportation was rowing a boat across the Ohio River. One of her favorite pastimes then was riding her horse across the island and participating in 4-H. She graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1959 and later graduated from Beautician School in Charleston, WV. Lois was a homemaker and spent years in the homemakers club and volunteering at St. Joseph’s Hospital. She was also a former Girl Scout leader. Lois was a member of South Parkersburg United Methodist Church, where she volunteered. The simplest pleasures of life brought great joy to Lois. She loved taking short walks, talking to friends and neighbors, going out to eat at several local restaurants, especially Western Sizzlin’. She also enjoyed working in her home garden. She loved all the animals and driving through the City Park.

She is survived by her loving husband, John, of 61 years; three daughters, Sandra (Steve) Greenwood of Costa Rica, Karen (Steve) Brown of Marietta, OH, Catherine Goodrich of NYC; two sons, Rick (Tammy) Goodrich of Currie, NC and Dean (Cyndi) Goodrich of San Antonio, TX; nine grandchildren, Abbi, Natalie, Alicia, Carla, Tabitha, Jessica, Marenda, Steven, and Bryan; twelve great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter on the way; and four sisters, Juliet, Jean, Sharon, and Wendy.

Lois is preceded in death by her parents, J. Gerald and Nancy Kathryn (Deem) Coe, and two sisters, Nancy Ellen Coe and Jackie (Coe) Wright.

Her cheerful attitude and bright smile will be greatly missed. One of her favorite quotes was: “Don’t sweat all the small stuff, and all stuff is small.”

Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM on Monday, December 18, 2023, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg, with Edward Craft officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday, December 17, 2023, from 2-4 PM at the funeral home. An additional celebration will be held at a later date.

The family requested no flowers due to extreme allergies. Please consider donating instead to the Humane Society of Parkersburg.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Goodrich family.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.