Obituary: Haddox, Ardeth Louise

Ardeth Louise Haddox, 78, of Pullman, WV, departed this life Thursday, December 14, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital in Marietta, Ohio.

She was born August 11, 1945, in Parkersburg, WV, the only daughter of the late Floyd Randall and Nina Marie Lewis (Welch).

Ardeth enjoyed working as an Avon Representative for several years, selling products to a number of families around the community. She adored spending time sitting on her porch with her family and her dogs, watching her hummingbirds and other birds flutter around in nature. She greatly enjoyed animals and was always trying to look out for them. She currently had 2 lovely dogs, Cindy Lou and Daisy, which she spoiled greatly. But most of all, Ardeth loved taking care of her children and family, whether that be cooking and baking them delicious food, traveling and shopping trips in the Amish Country, Christmas shopping, or just playing cards at the house with friends that became family.

She is survived by her loving sons, Thomas Bates (Kandy), and Aaron Haddox all of Pullman, WV; special family, Teresa, Eddie, and Vicky Bartlett, and Jean and Carl Mace; and several loving cousins.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband of 38 years, Hayward “Hop” Haddox.

In accordance with Ardeth’s wishes, she will be cremated. A memorial service will take place at 6 p.m., Monday, December 18, 2023, at Raiguel Funeral Home in Harrisville, WV, with Minister Luke Weekley officiating. A visitation will take place an hour before, from 5-6 p.m.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com

