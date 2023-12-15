Obituary: Mobberly, June Rose

June Rose Mobberly, age 97, of Marietta, Ohio, passed away on December 14, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born on June 29, 1926, at home in Rinard Mills, Ohio, and was the youngest daughter of the late George Edward Weckbacher and Florence Victoria (Wallace) Weckbacher. Her mother passed away when June was just 2 1/2 years old, and she was raised by her older siblings. She often remarked that their family was poor when measured by monetary wealth but that they were rich when it came to love for each other, and all of the brothers/sisters looked out for each other.

June attended Rinard Mills elementary/grade school, which was within walking distance of the family home, and later attended Graysville Ohio High School, where she enjoyed playing violin in the school’s small orchestra. It was at Graysville High School that she met her lifelong sweetheart, Chauncey Vernon Mobberly. They dated throughout high school and were married on May 29, 1943. Shortly thereafter, Chauncey & June spent several months on campus at Ohio University where Chauncey was a journalism student.. They adopted “Judy” (a small Rat Terrier mix), who was the first of many Mobberly dogs that would share their lives). College life was interrupted when Chauncey was drafted for service into the U.S. Army during WWII and departed for basic training at Camp Wheeler in Macon, GA.

June and Chauncey were longtime residents of New Matamoras, Ohio, and had lived in the historic Yellow House home from 1948 until October 2009. June had dreamed of having daughters and was blessed with two little girls (Sharon and Sonja) who were very much loved and spoiled by both of their parents. She was the perfect mother and role model who instilled the family values of being honest, kind to others, and working/studying hard .. And to keep a good sense of humor (which was also Chauncey’s motto).

She had many artistic talents, including sewing and creating beautiful handmade quilts. In the 1990s June embarked on a new adventure when she expressed a desire to try her hand with oil paintings. True to her natural abilities and perseverance, June painted hundreds of paintings over the next 30 years. Florals and landscapes were her favorite subjects.

June had a tremendous love for animals (both dogs and cats) and was especially fond of Chihuahuas. Since she and Chauncey lived in the country, it seemed that animals were either left near their home or wandered there in search of food. Usually, it didn’t take long for dogs to make the transition into their house after spending a little time in the barn, then into the fenced-in yard, and into their home, where they stayed forever. Only two cats made their way into the house and their hearts. Susie (a calico) and a feral black kitten (Miss Kitty) who befriended June and became her longtime lap kitty.

In October 2009, June and Chauncey made a major move from country life at the Yellow House and relocated to a smaller ‘homestead’ in Devola. Chauncey never wanted to leave their home in New Matamoras, where they had made so many memories over a span of 61 years, but he realized that he had health issues (and likely didn’t want to leave June alone in the country when he was gone). So it seemed that Chauncey (and God) chose to place June in a nice home that was surrounded by the most wonderful neighbors anyone could imagine. Chauncey passed away on December 11, 2009, and those neighbors wrapped their arms around June for the next 14 years.

June was a Protestant by faith and a member of the First United Methodist Church in Williamstown, WV.

June is survived by her two loving daughters, who were also her best friends: Sharon (Les) Paul, Marietta, OH, and Sonja (Bob) Tallman, Williamstown, WV. She is also survived by her loving nieces and nephew: Nancy Mikes, Xenia, OH; Norma Jean (Keith) Thomas, Dover, OH; Cheryl (John) Apazeller, Cuyahoga Falls, OH; and Mike (Linda) Cline, Willow Spring, NC as well as her cousins Betty Howell and Shirley Howell.

She was preceded in death by five sisters: Freda (Cecil) Kendall; Blanche (Paul)Cline; Wilma (Ed) Smith; Mary (Glenn) Mikes, and Opal (Ralph) Reel, and three brothers, Carl (Ava) Weckbacher; Paul Weckbacher; and an infant brother in addition to her nephew Edmund Kirkbride and several other nieces, nephews, and cousins.

June was a compassionate lady who loved people and was a friend to all who knew her. She made friends easily since you couldn’t help but love her. She enjoyed sending cards to her friends (especially those who needed a little sunshine in their life). June was deeply loved by her daughters and her passing has created an empty spot in their hearts and lives. She always knew just the right words or advice to make things good again when anything was going wrong. No matter how old you are, it seems that you always need your mother.

June’s philosophy about life in general was that “Things Turn Out Just The Way They Are Supposed To,” and that was usually the case in situations that she or her family faced. June was truly a beautiful lady with a heart of gold.

In lieu of flowers, her family requests that donations be made in June’s memory to The Humane Society of the Ohio Valley, 90 Mount Tom Road, Marietta, OH 45750, or First United Methodist Church, 304 West 5th Street, Williamstown, WV 26187, or the charity of your choice.

Funeral services will be held Monday (Dec. 18) at 11:30 a.m. at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home, 314 Fourth Street. Friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday (Dec. 17) from 3 until 6 p.m. Burial will be at the Christian Union Church (Low Gap Cemetery) near Graysville, Ohio, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband, Chauncey Mobberly. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

