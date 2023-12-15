Obituary: Starkey, Madilene

Published: Dec. 15, 2023
Madilene Starkey, 78, of Bramblewood Village, Grantsville, WV, departed this earthly life in the early morning hours of Tuesday, December 12, 2023, after a lengthy battle with cancer.

She was born in Grantsville, WV, on December 23, 1945, to parents Lena and Violet Husk Blake.  She married Willard Starkey in 1962.

Madilene worked for Stump Funeral Home for many years and was a caregiver for many others.  She loved spending time attending to her flowers and birds at her riverside home in Grantsville, as well as Bramblewood Village.

Madilene was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, one daughter, Anna Huffman, one son Lewis Starkey, and brothers David Blake and Donald Blake.

She is survived by her children, Delores Starkey of NC, Shirley Hosey of Grantsville, WV, Melissa Starkey of Spencer, WV, Lisa Fulks of Rockport, WV, and David Scott Starkey, brother Rick Blake of Grantsville, WV, and sister Patricia Cunningham of Harrisville, WV, 18 grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren, as well as several cousins, nieces, and nephews.  Her good friends Barbara Wilson and Sue Williams brightened her day.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, at 1:00 p.m., at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, with Rev. David Weaver officiating.  Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.  Interment will be in Clayton Stump Cemetery, Russett, WV.  Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com.

