Ritchie County outlasts St. Marys in 42-38 win
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:27 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ELLENBORO, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Ritchie County Rebels hung on to pick up a 42-38 home win over the St. Marys Blue Devils.
Isaac Hodges led the Rebels in scoring with 19 points while Seth Cronin had 6 points. Ritchie County improves to 3-0 with the victory.
Next up for the Rebels will be a home game against Wirt County on Dec. 22. The Blue Devils will head on the road to face Tyler Consolidated on Friday.
