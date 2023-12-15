Ritchie County outlasts St. Marys in 42-38 win

ELLENBORO, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Ritchie County Rebels hung on to pick up a 42-38 home win over the St. Marys Blue Devils.

Isaac Hodges led the Rebels in scoring with 19 points while Seth Cronin had 6 points. Ritchie County improves to 3-0 with the victory.

Next up for the Rebels will be a home game against Wirt County on Dec. 22. The Blue Devils will head on the road to face Tyler Consolidated on Friday.

