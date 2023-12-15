Vienna City Council discusses economic development

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Vienna City Council discussed ways to approach economic development at their regular meeting Thursday night.

The discussion centered around Wood County Economic Development Authority’s proposal to work with the city on economic development efforts.

Councilmember Kim Williams gave a rundown of the organization’s proposal at the meeting.

“There was an emphasis on the Johns Manville property, the downtown business district, you know, where my business is, and the old business district. There was some talk about it getting blighted,” she said.

Williams added that the proposal also looks at the former O.V.U. property, grants, working with key stakeholders, etc.

The proposal has not yet been voted on but councilmembers Jim Leach and Williams have ideas on how to approach the proposal.

Leach pitched creating a focus group to further develop the proposal, focusing on three main points, one being residential population development.

“We’re aging out. I’m aging out. You know, this council, some of us are aging out, our community is aging out, and we need to replenish our population for that economic prosperity that we need to maintain,” he said.

Residential population development would also address housing, civic stability and safety, and quality of life (attracting people here and keeping people here).

Another focus point would be business and economic development.

“We see our downtown quote business district, okay? We’ve got dilapidated properties. We’ve got empty properties. We all agree it’s underutilized,” Leach said, adding that it will include the preservation of existing commercial and retail enterprises.

Cultural development aka “what do people want?” would be the third point of focus.

Williams pitched creating a main street program.

“Parkersburg has a main street program. Marietta has a main street program. Main street is singularly the most cost effective program of economic development in America,” she said.

Williams also suggested creating an economic development committee.

“The meetings would be open to the public so that the public can kind of get an idea of the things that are happening in Vienna. Members of the economic development committee should experiences and background in business industry, entrepreneurship...,” she said.

Redesigning the city website was another point she brought up, pointing to it being an important source of information for investors and the current website not being user-friendly nor having enough information.

Towards the end of the meeting, Lindsey Kerr Piersol with the Wood County Economic Development Authority gave council a run-down on the main things that turn businesses away from Wood County, pointing to a lack of housing, not enough entertainment for kids, and not having enough sites for companies to build on.

