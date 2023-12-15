Waterford with a decisive 54-22 win over Trimble

WATERFORD, Ohio (WTAP) - The Waterford Lady Cats jumped on the Trimble Lady Tomcats early and never looked back in a dominant 54-22 win.

Kendall Sury led the way for the Lady Cats with 16 points with Avery Wagner putting up 14 points. With the win, Waterford stays undefeated at 4-0 on the season.

The Lady Cats will take on Worthington Christian at home on Saturday.

