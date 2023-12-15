Williams Highway open following crash

Crash on Williams Highway closes road for about an hour
Crash on Williams Highway closes road for about an hour(Sarah Coleman)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Route 14 has reopened following a crash earlier this evening.

According to Sgt. Standley with the Vienna Volunteer Fire Department, they responded to a two-vehicle head-on crash on Williams Highway just north of Rosemar Road at about 3:30 p.m.

The highway was shut down for close to an hour as crews cleared the scene.

Sgt. Standley says that three people were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Agencies that responded included Vienna Volunteer Fire Department (VFD), Williamstown VFD, St. Joseph’s Ambulance Services, Camden Clark Ambulance Services, Vienna Police Department, and Wood County Sheriff’s Office.

We will continue to provide updates as we receive them.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man from Parkersburg pleads guilty to tax evasion
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Crites, Donna Raye
DeAaron Price
Wood County authorities arrest Akron man on meth, fentanyl charges
Constance “Connie” Cline Obit
Obituary: Cline, Constance “Connie”
Wood County officials tour Resiliency Center
Wood County officials tour Resiliency Center

Latest News

This recipe was submitted by Ella Newcome of Punxsutawney!
MOV'S Holiday Cookbook for December 15th, 2023
Sales Manager Stephanie Plant was in the studio to talk about the event!
WTAP's Happy Pawlidays Event Raises Money for Animal Shelters
Belpre Rotary Club prepares wreaths
Belpre Rotary Club Prepares for Wreaths Across America
The ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday Dec. 16.
Belpre Rotary Club prepares wreaths for ceremony