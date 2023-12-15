Williams Highway open following crash

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Route 14 has reopened following a crash earlier this evening.

According to Sgt. Standley with the Vienna Volunteer Fire Department, they responded to a two-vehicle head-on crash on Williams Highway just north of Rosemar Road at about 3:30 p.m.

The highway was shut down for close to an hour as crews cleared the scene.

Sgt. Standley says that three people were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Agencies that responded included Vienna Volunteer Fire Department (VFD), Williamstown VFD, St. Joseph’s Ambulance Services, Camden Clark Ambulance Services, Vienna Police Department, and Wood County Sheriff’s Office.

We will continue to provide updates as we receive them.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.