Belpre applies to grant that could fund planting over 100 trees, bushes, and more

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - The City of Belpre is applying to a grant that could fund planting about 160 trees, bushes, and more.

Councilwoman and soon to be mayor Susan Abdella explained that, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Belpre has lost about 25% of its tree canopy over the years and the goal is to start filling in that gap. To be clear, this is defined as the city’s trees, bushes, pine trees, and basically anything with leaves.

Abdella said that the focus areas for planting would be Florence Street to Lee Street and down to Blennerhassett and up to the park.

“We’re trying to do things that help protect the environment. They hold the ground in place if they’re near the riverbanks. There’s just a lot of uses and benefits from having trees in your community and they look nice in the greenspace,” she said.

The city will be turning in the grant application later this month. It would be worth up to $50,000. If approved, Abdella said the deadline for getting the greenery in the ground would be June of 2025.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.