Belpre applies to grant that could fund planting over 100 trees, bushes, and more

Belpre applies to grant for tree canopy initiative.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 12:27 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - The City of Belpre is applying to a grant that could fund planting about 160 trees, bushes, and more.

Councilwoman and soon to be mayor Susan Abdella explained that, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Belpre has lost about 25% of its tree canopy over the years and the goal is to start filling in that gap. To be clear, this is defined as the city’s trees, bushes, pine trees, and basically anything with leaves.

Abdella said that the focus areas for planting would be Florence Street to Lee Street and down to Blennerhassett and up to the park.

“We’re trying to do things that help protect the environment. They hold the ground in place if they’re near the riverbanks. There’s just a lot of uses and benefits from having trees in your community and they look nice in the greenspace,” she said.

The city will be turning in the grant application later this month. It would be worth up to $50,000. If approved, Abdella said the deadline for getting the greenery in the ground would be June of 2025.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man from Parkersburg pleads guilty to tax evasion
Crash on Williams Highway closes road for about an hour
Williams Highway open following crash
Constance “Connie” Cline Obit
Obituary: Cline, Constance “Connie”
Barbara Ann Fritz Obit
Obituary: Fritz, Barbara Ann
Wood County officials tour Resiliency Center
Wood County officials tour Resiliency Center

Latest News

Locals donated over 1,000 pounds of dog food, toys, etc. and over a $1,000 too.
The community makes a paws-itive impact on local animal shelter
According to one of the attendees at the celebration who moved to the area in 2007, there were...
This Is Home: The story of Hanukkah in the MOV
The commissioners believe this can have a snowball effect for potential funding in the future.
Washington County receives $4.4 million for water upgrades
Williamstown mayor Paul Jordan said the event continues to grow each year.
Night of Giving supports Williamstown food pantry