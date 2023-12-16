Belpre holds off Federal Hocking in TVC match up

Junior Bass scores two of his 19 points in Belpre's win over Federal Hocking.
Junior Bass scores two of his 19 points in Belpre's win over Federal Hocking.(Ryan Wilson, WTAP)
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:20 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) -

The Belpre Golden Eagles knew they needed a bounce back after their 29 point loss to Warren at home on Tuesday, and they got a statement win at home on Friday night as the home team took down the visiting Federal Hocking Lancers 60-57.

Belpre held a 37-25 lead at halftime, but were able to hold off a furious Lancer rally in the final seconds to improve to 4-2 on the season.

Junior Bass led the way with 19 points, while Derek Liston added 17 of his own. Federal Hocking’s Tariq Cottrill scored his 1,000th career point in Friday night’s game.

Belpre will next take the floor on Tuesday when they welcome in the Fort Frye Cadets.

