Couple who met at senior living community now celebrating their engagement

A Wisconsin couple is proving it’s never too late to fall in love.
By Juliana Tornabene and Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERONA, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) - A Wisconsin couple is proving it’s never too late to fall in love.

The engagement of Paul Stein and Ellen Couch was cause for celebration at the senior living center Noel Manor Retirement Living, where the couple met.

When Stein and his late wife, Joyce, moved to the center three years ago, they bonded with Ellen over their love for sports, theater and music.

After his wife’s passing, Stein started looking into taking a trip to Ireland.

Stein asked Couch if she would want to be his travel companion. And when she said yes, he followed up with another question, hoping her answer would be the same.

“Once I knew she wanted to travel with me, I popped the question,” he said. “I followed up by asking her if she wanted our Ireland trip to be our honeymoon. And she said yes!”

Paul gave her a beautiful ring and announced the news during the center’s Wine Lover’s Wednesday activity.

The couple plans to honeymoon in Ireland together next year.

Executive Director at Noel Manor Kirsten Browns said this is the second engagement to ever happen at the center.

“Like their family and friends, we’re just so happy for them both,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WMTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on Williams Highway closes road for about an hour
Williams Highway open following crash
Man from Parkersburg pleads guilty to tax evasion
Barbara Ann Fritz Obit
Obituary: Fritz, Barbara Ann
Mobile food bank in Marietta
Mobile Food Bank stopped in Washington County
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Haddox, Ardeth Louise

Latest News

Twin brothers Francis and Patrick Boyle are getting their degrees from Baylor University this...
17-year-old twin brothers graduating college together with dual degrees
FILE - A man salutes after placing a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery, Saturday, Dec. 16,...
Confederate memorial to be removed in coming days from Arlington National Cemetery
Authorities said Lavon Bernard Julius, 43, shot and killed 15-year-old Zeloni Ellison after...
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing 15-year-old boy over cigarette
They had enough food to feed about 250 families in need to get them through the next week.
Southeast Ohio Mobile Food Bank makes stop
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar speaks during a news conference prior to an NBA basketball game between...
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar falls and breaks hip at Los Angeles concert