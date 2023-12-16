Crusaderettes defeat Tyler Consolidated in LKC tilt

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Parkersburg Catholic Crusaderettes can win pretty and ugly, and it showed in a back and forth game against the Lady Knights from Tyler Consolidated. Parkersburg Catholic scratched and clawed their way to a 64-50 win at home on Friday night.

Jocelynn Thorn and Seneca Lang were the only Crusaderettes to reach double digits, as they scored 23 and 16 points respectively.

Parkersburg Catholic will stay home for their next game on Tuesday night against Ravenswood.

