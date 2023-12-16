Night of Giving supports Williamstown food pantry

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - On Thursday, the City of Williamstown held its 4th annual ‘Jim Parker Night of Giving’.

Santa Claus rode through Williamstown collecting non-perishable foods for the Williamstown Food Pantry.

This event is held in honor of former council member Jim Parker, who passed away in 2020.

Williamstown mayor Paul Jordan said the event continues to grow each year.

“A lot of people out and a lot of volunteers. It takes a lot to put that on with the fire department, the city crews, and the volunteers throughout the community. We had people who helped us in all kinds of general areas. Right now the numbers look to be good and we are waiting to get word from the food pantry about that. But over the years its evolved from hauling everything in a truck to trucks and trailers and now we are bound to two trailers. So, it gets bigger and bigger each year.”

Jordan said there are talks of expanding donations in the future to neighboring communities.

