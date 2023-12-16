Night of Giving supports Williamstown food pantry

The event is held in honor of former council member Jim Parker, who passed away in 2020.
Night of Giving
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - On Thursday, the City of Williamstown held its 4th annual ‘Jim Parker Night of Giving’.

Santa Claus rode through Williamstown collecting non-perishable foods for the Williamstown Food Pantry.

This event is held in honor of former council member Jim Parker, who passed away in 2020.

Williamstown mayor Paul Jordan said the event continues to grow each year.

“A lot of people out and a lot of volunteers. It takes a lot to put that on with the fire department, the city crews, and the volunteers throughout the community. We had people who helped us in all kinds of general areas. Right now the numbers look to be good and we are waiting to get word from the food pantry about that. But over the years its evolved from hauling everything in a truck to trucks and trailers and now we are bound to two trailers. So, it gets bigger and bigger each year.”

Jordan said there are talks of expanding donations in the future to neighboring communities.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man from Parkersburg pleads guilty to tax evasion
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Crites, Donna Raye
DeAaron Price
Wood County authorities arrest Akron man on meth, fentanyl charges
Constance “Connie” Cline Obit
Obituary: Cline, Constance “Connie”
Wood County officials tour Resiliency Center
Wood County officials tour Resiliency Center

Latest News

The commissioners believe this can have a snowball effect for potential funding in the future.
Washington County receives $4.4 million for water upgrades
Pawlidays
WTAP annual Pawlidays event has another successful year
Mobile food bank in Marietta
Mobile Food Bank stopped in Washington County
Crash on Williams Highway closes road for about an hour
Williams Highway open following crash