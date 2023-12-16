Parkersburg South hits layup at buzzer to defeat Warren

Warren at Parkersburg South Girls Basketball
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:14 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Warren Lady Warriors had the lead after each quarter against Parkersburg South at the Rod Oldham Athletic Center, yet it was the home team that stayed undefeated on Thursday night.

Carley Schaffer got out in transition and hit a contested layup with no time remaining, as the Lady Patriots improved to 5-0 in a 53-51 victory over Warren.

Mackenzie James-Maguire hit a half-court heave at the halftime buzzer to give Warren a 29-24 lead, but Parkersburg South would outscore the Warriors by seven points in the final two frames.

Emilee Owens and Payten Mackey had 14 points for Parkersburg South in the winning effort.

