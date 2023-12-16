This Is Home: The story of Hanukkah in the MOV

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to Myla Kreinik, the story of Hanukkah begins in 168 BCE.

The Assyrians and the Greeks were taking over Jerusalem, where they forbade the Jews from practicing their religion...slaughtering them if they did.

The Assyrians then went into the Jewish Temple and desecrated it, placing statues of Greek gods throughout...making it a Greek Temple.

There were then a number of Jews who decided that they were going to fight...and one of them was named Matthias.

Matthias and his son Judah headed out a group called the Maccabees, which means hammer, and they went into the mountains.

Their numbers were few, but the Jews fought against the Assyrians and won.

“...and so we celebrate the victory. That’s number one, the victory of the Jews, the few over the many and when the Jews finally got back to Jerusalem and got into the temple and saw how badly it was, desecrated, they needed to clean it up” says Kreinik.

And so, they searched for oil to light the lights so they could see what was happening, only to find that there was only one jug of oil left.

With everything else ruined and gone, the Jews chose to go ahead and light whatever oil was available and clean up what they could in the meantime.

This oil, which was only supposed to last one day...lasted for eight.

“...because that’s how long it took to make more oil olive oil they’re using at the time and on the eighth day they had enough oil to relight all the lights, and so, we celebrate the miracle of that one little jug of oil that lasted 8 days. So, two miracles in one there.” Kreinik elaborates.

In celebration of these miracles, many traditions have been passed down throughout generations...the main one of those being the lighting of the menorah.

Meaning “lamp” in Hebrew, the menorah holds nine spaces for candles, eight of which represent the eight days that the oil burned at the temple, while the ninth candle, called the “shamash,” or “helper,” acts as a lighting candle for the rest.

“They come in all shapes and sizes and the candles that go in them come in all shapes and sizes. You can make your own candles out of beeswax which a lot of people do.”

Along with the menorah, another staple of the holiday is the dreidel, a four-sided top emblazoned with four Hebrew letters that read “A Great Miracle Happened There.”

However, Kreinik says that if you were to find a dreidel in Israel, it would read “A Great Miracle Happened Here.”

“There are a number of stories behind it. The most common story is that during the time of Antiochus and the Syrians, Jews, again, were not allowed to practice their religion, and this is commonplace throughout history. Jews were always not allowed to practice their religion, and the dreidel was a way of “studying” as my husband would say, they could... each Hebrew letter is equal to a number, and so they could learn how to do math playing with the dreidel, and the Assyrians would never know. And instead of studying the Torah and the books that they’re supposed to study, they would play with the dreidel. And so that that’s part of the tradition of the dreidel.”

Games are played with the dreidel where you can gamble, usually with chocolate coins called “gelt.”

Along with this sweet many of the traditional foods that are made and eaten throughout Hanukkah are made in oil such as donuts and latkes...a traditional potato pancake, typically eaten with either applesauce or sour cream.

Presents are also sometimes given...one throughout each of the eight days.

In light of recent events, and the spirit of the holiday, Kreinik left off with one more sentiment of love and light.

“I believe that we all wish for peace on earth, that with the light of the menorah we illuminate our lives and hopefully we’ll take away some of the darkness. We want to see peace in the Middle East, peace in Ukraine, peace amongst us.”

