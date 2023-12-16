Washington County receives $4.4 million for water upgrades

$4 million in loan forgiveness is being awarded from the Ohio EPA’s pollution fund, according to the Washington County Commission.
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Washington County will receive a $4.4 million loan to upgrade water lift stations between Barlow and Belpre.

Washington County commissioner James Booth said the money will allow for the installation of a smart sewer system to become more compatible with new technology.

“This was for the SR 339 pump project, the 26 lift stations located from Barlow down to Belpre. We have already committed $1.5 million towards that so this 4.4 million will come in nicely. The $4 million dollar forgiveness will save sewer customers that pay the bill a lot of money. Real money out of their pocket.”

Washington County commissioner Charlie Schilling credited the county engineer and county sewer superintendents’ foresight for having a plan to make loans like this possible.

“Any time you are dealing with aging infrastructure there is always the component of deferred maintenance. Sometimes counties can’t afford that deferred maintenance over time and that’s what happened in this case. Now we are able to create a nice smart system for that side of the county. Hopefully, there will be expansions to go along with that that help to advance housing, commercial business and all that goes along with that.”

The commissioners believe this can have a snowball effect for potential funding in the future.

