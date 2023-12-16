WTAP annual Pawlidays event has another successful year

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The WTAP annual Pawlidays event has ended and it was another successful event for the animals. From 9-5 p.m. members of WTAP and local animal shelters stood outside of We Lov Pets and Pet Supplies Plus collecting donations that were given to them by members of the community.

All of the donations given today will be split evenly and donated to Humane Society of Parkersburg, HSOV, Save a Kitty, Nelson Animal Shelter, Ritchie County Humane Society and Pleasants County Humane Society.

Dog food, cat food, cleaning supplies, treats, litter and about everything else you can think of that a pet would need was donated at We Lov Pets and Pet Supplies Plus.

Both pet stores will be matching up to $5,000 worth of donations that were given today totaling $10,000 between both stores.

“That $5,000 will go such a long way... and we’re glad to be able to be a part of something special” said We Lov Pets Store Manager, Ethan Gerber.

Chemours was the sponsor of the Pawlidays event and Sierra Gard the Chemours Business Consultant & Community Engagement Leader was shocked to see the amount of donations that came in.

It was so inspiring I mean really the community does come out to support these kinds of initiatives it just shows the type of people we live with here working in our town so we’re super excited to be a part of it and would love to continue to do things like this and make sure everyone has a happy holiday,” said Gard.

Thank you to everyone who took the time to donate today. Happy holidays

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.