Annual “Shop with a Cop” held at Vienna, Southside Walmarts

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The annual Shop With a Cop event took place Sunday afternoon at the Vienna and Southside Walmarts.

The event hosted by the Fraternal Order of Police has been ongoing for about two decades, according to FOP President Don Lindsey. The FOP raises money so that kids can do some holiday shopping accompanied by members of local law enforcement.

Lindsey said about 100 kids signed up this year, along with 36 officers from law enforcement agencies in Wood and Pleasants Counties. Lindsey said Shop with a Cop does a lot of good for the kids and for the officers who shop with them.

“For a police officer, someone else’s worst day of their life is an officers every day,” Lindsey said. “That’s what we do. So when we get to come together and do something like this with a child that may or may not have a good experience with the police, this is a wonderful thing. Not only for the children but for us.”

Lindsey said the Shop with a Cop event represents the whole community coming together, from the businesses that host the event to the people who donate to the families who participate to the police who volunteer.

